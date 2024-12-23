Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have not had a season to be proud of to this point. The Bengals entered the season expecting to be Super Bowl contenders behind the connection between star quarterback Joe Burrow and Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Instead, the Bengals have had what Burrow has described as the most frustrating season of his career. Still, at 7-8, the Bengals have a chance to sneak into the playoff if they manage to win out.

Ahead of this late-season playoff push, Cincinnati is making some roster moves, including parting ways with one rostered quarterback.

According to the official Bengals Twitter account, the Bengals have elevated defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster and in a corresponding move have waived quarterback Logan Woodside.

We have signed DE Isaiah Thomas off the practice squad to the active roster and waived QB Logan Woodside. pic.twitter.com/JTRQ7IA0bx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2024

Fans reacted to the roster moves on social media.

“From the practice squad to the hunt for prey,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If you’d have just put Sheldon Rankins or Charlie Jones on IR you wouldn’t have had to cut anyone!” one fan added.

“They rewarded Logan -1 regular paycheck for the extra work he does as Qb( nice bonus), he ll be back on practice squad tomorrow , DE has bigger upside in future,,, probably be a lot of shuffling next 2 weeks,” another fan added.

“It’s 2:57 pm on 12/23 and for some reason ZT & Lou are still employed,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the moves help the Bengals salvage their season.