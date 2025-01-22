Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After the vacancy opened up, the Cincinnati Bengals have decided on their next defensive coordinator.

The Bengals are expected to hire Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator and former Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden to the open position. Cincinnati fired Lou Anarumo after a disappointing 2024 season, in which the Bengals failed to make the NFL Playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts recently hired the recently-let-go Anarumo.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news that Golden and the Bengals are a likely match. Nakos reported that he’s expected to interview for the position and that they’re expected to hire him back.

Before he went to South Bend, Golden had been on the Bengals’ staff. He served as the team’s linebackers coach from 2020 to 2021. He then joined the Irish staff in 2022, where he worked at the same position. Golden’s first year at defensive coordinator was this past season, and it was a brilliant one.

Golden’s Irish defense ranked in the Top 5 in several categories. They also allowed the fewest passing yards per game in FBS. So it’s safe to say he’s earned his cut.

The Bengals made the AFC Championship Games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but have failed to meet the moment since. They’ve missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and pressure has mounted in town. It doesn’t help that several key players like Tee Higgins are due new contracts soon, so there could be an overhaul on the way.

But Cincinnati will hope for more improvement on defense with this hire.