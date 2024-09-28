Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Laying claim to an 0-3 record through the first three weeks of the 2024 season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finds himself in the spotlight entering Week 4.

But despite the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner having received some criticism for the Bengals’ slow start, one franchise legend is coming to his defense.

Asked whether that means the Baltimore Ravens wouldn’t trade Lamar Jackson for Burrow, the 2007 Pro Bowl selection doubled down on his stance.

.@housh84: I believe every team in the NFL with the exception of probably the Kansas City Chiefs & Buffalo Bills, would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow.@JoyTaylorTalks: No Baltimore Ravens?@housh84: They would trade they quarterback for Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/9YwwLh02Oa — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) September 26, 2024

While one could debate whether the Ravens would trade Jackson for Burrow or not, Houshmandzadeh’s larger point appears to be that the Bengals aren’t losing because of their starting quarterback, who is still widely considered one of the best in the league. Rather, the Oregon State product pointed to the Bengals’ lackluster defense as the primary reason for their early struggles as Cincinnati is coming off a game in which it didn’t force the Commanders to punt a single time.