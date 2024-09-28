Laying claim to an 0-3 record through the first three weeks of the 2024 season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finds himself in the spotlight entering Week 4.
But despite the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner having received some criticism for the Bengals’ slow start, one franchise legend is coming to his defense.
“The Bengals aren’t losing because of Joe Burrow. He played about as good as you can play Monday night against the Commanders,” former wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh said during an appearance on FS1′ Speak on Friday. “Elite quarterback? Absolutely. I believe every team in the National Football League, with the exception of probably the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow.”
Asked whether that means the Baltimore Ravens wouldn’t trade Lamar Jackson for Burrow, the 2007 Pro Bowl selection doubled down on his stance.
“They would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow,” he said. “That’s what I believe. The Chiefs and the Bills. Everybody else would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow.”
.@housh84: I believe every team in the NFL with the exception of probably the Kansas City Chiefs & Buffalo Bills, would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow.@JoyTaylorTalks: No Baltimore Ravens?@housh84: They would trade they quarterback for Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/9YwwLh02Oa
— Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) September 26, 2024
While one could debate whether the Ravens would trade Jackson for Burrow or not, Houshmandzadeh’s larger point appears to be that the Bengals aren’t losing because of their starting quarterback, who is still widely considered one of the best in the league. Rather, the Oregon State product pointed to the Bengals’ lackluster defense as the primary reason for their early struggles as Cincinnati is coming off a game in which it didn’t force the Commanders to punt a single time.