The Chicago Bears just pulled a fast one on the arch rival Green Bay Packers.

Chicago pulled off a fake punt return that misled the entire Packer special teams unit. The Bears struck gold, as they took the return back 94 yards for a touchdown, the first of the game on Sunday!

Josh Blackwell was the man to run the return back to paydirt.

JOSH BLACKWELL TO THE HOUSE 📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/nuFCFxCY7B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 5, 2025

“JOSH BLACKWELL TO THE HOUSE!” the Bears exclaimed.

Rarely have the Bears gotten one over on the Packers lately. Chicago’s mired in a yearslong losing streak to their rivals to the north. But perhaps Sunday’s start was a good omen for the team.

They sure could use one given their struggles this season. While they weren’t expected to completely turn it around in Caleb Williams’ first season, the effort turned in didn’t satisfy anyone. The Bears fired Matt Eberflus, a rare in-season firing for the organization. But it was a move that had to be made.

The spectacular play left many fans in awe, as you might imagine!

Here’s just a taste of those reactions to the incredible fake-out.

Bears ST Coordinator Richard Hightower in his bag! 😂 https://t.co/jQl6H1loyk — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) January 5, 2025

Dude jogged like 93 yards. https://t.co/SYArHQeyOS — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) January 5, 2025

Totally faked me out this was awesome 😂😂🐻⬇️ https://t.co/ouL3pLbk1T — Trey Lyons (@TreyLyons4) January 5, 2025

Hester and Knox vibes. https://t.co/drH4HugsEK — Justin Pottinger (@JustinPottinger) January 5, 2025

