The Chicago Bears are looking for a shot in the arm after losing their third consecutive game to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Now it looks like they have one in the form of a major coaching change.

“Bears now officially have announced that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has been fired and offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown has been promoted to offensive coordinator,” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter early on Tuesday.

Bears now officially have announced that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has been fired and offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown has been promoted to offensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2024

Fans reacted to the major change on social media.

“The McCaskeys deserve poverty,” one fan said of the team’s ownership on Twitter.

“Wow amazing move, going to push them from 7-10 to 8-9,” one fan added sarcastically.

“Wait, there’s a position called Passing Game coordinator? How is that possible when you have no passing game to speak of? And now that person becomes Offensive Coordinator,” one fan added.

“See what bad QBs can do to a franchise?” one fan added.

“Any word on new ownership? Because until then, nothing will improve,” one fan added.

“They liked the passing game so much they promoted that coordinator?” one fan wondered astoundedly.

“Doesn’t matter with the same owners running the show,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if this move unlocks first-overall draft pick Caleb Williams or if it’s too late.