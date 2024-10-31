Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

For better or worse, the future of the Chicago Bears is in the hands of former Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

The first overall pick in the summer’s NFL draft, Williams has Chicago on his shoulders. The Bears are sitting at 4-3 which would be great in most seasons. Unfortunately for the Bears, it has the Bears in last place in a highly competitive NFC North and leaves them on the outside looking in of the current playoff picture.

That’s not all, there’s worse news for the Williams and the Bears moving forward.

While the Bears are managing to win games, Williams’ play has been a mixed bag thus far. At times he’s flashed the out-of-the-pocket playmaking ability that won him the Heisman trophy as a USC Trojan, but he’s struggled to provide the down-to-down consistency that is required at the NFL level.

Now there’s some new context that should be worrisome to Bears fans.

According to a Detroit Lions reporter, the Bears have had things easy so far, but that’s all coming to an end.

“Per DVOA, the Chicago Bears have faced the easiest schedule to date.

“Per DVOA, the Chicago Bears have the toughest schedule remaining,” Jeremy Reisman tweeted on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news that Williams’s flashes might’ve been smoke and mirrors this entire time.

“The downfall begins, Vikings may be on the downfall as well,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The train about to fall off the tracks, fast!” one fan added.

“The downfall of the bears,” one fan added.

This is especially tough for the Bears because their most recent loss came at the hands of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who looks much better, and who the Bears passed on to draft Williams.