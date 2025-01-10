Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are looking to build a culture and some consistency around former number-one overall draft pick Caleb Williams. Williams’ first season in the NFL got off to a promising start, as the Bears opened the campaign 4-12.

Unfortunately, the Bears’ fifth win didn’t come until the last week of the season. Things got so bad in Chicago that head coach Matt Eberflus was fired mid-season, the first time the organization had relieved a head coach of his duties in the middle of the year.

Now, the Bears are looking for a coach they think will better develop their young quarterback. They have their sights set on one candidate who went as far as winning a Super Bowl with a second-year quarterback.

“Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, who met Thursday with the Chicago Bears about their vacancy, will interview next week for the Raiders’ head coaching job, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I feel like he was a good coach in seattle….was it because of wilson?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“They should hire him if they want actual change and a real system,” one fan added.

“Not much longer after, I’m sure the Jets will take a spin on him too. Comical,” someone else wrote.

“He can’t even walk properly, how would he coach the team?” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see if Carroll still has his heart in the game.