The Caleb Williams era in Chicago got off to a strong start, but things are going the wrong way. The Chicago Bears have lost three games in a row, and the offense is looking worse by the week.

The offense has been so bad in fact, that the Bears are making a major coaching change.

“Change in Chicago: Shane Waldron is out as the Bears offensive coordinator, per sources,” reported ESPN’s leading NFL insider, Adam Schefter early on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Wake me up when Eberflus is also canned,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’d like to say maybe Caleb Williams can cook now but a coordinator change doesn’t take away from that abysmal offensive line,” one fan added.

“Bears fans are begging for the Matt Eberflus tweet,” added another fan.

“Now waiting for Flus to get his greyhound ticket. There’s no room for negligent mismanagement,” one fan added.

“Well they did something but the rest of this season is a waste with Caleb. Best thing he can do is work on accuracy. They doing him like fields and trubisky,” one fan added.

“This is why you start with new coaches and a new quarterback. Now Caleb will be on head coach and OC number 2 next year,” one fan added.

“Took them that long. Until Eberflus is gone, nothing really changes,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bears end up listening to fans and removing head coach Matt Eberflus as well.