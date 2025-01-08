Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears had a disappointing season despite taking former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams first overall. Williams struggled with consistency in a season where the Bears finished 5-12 despite all the hope and buzz around the team heading into the year.

The coaching staff hardly did Williams any favors, and as a result head coach Matt Eberflus was relieved of his duties in the middle of the season. With the offseason here for Chicago, the Bears have begun the process of searching for the next guy to lead the ship.

According to one prominent league insider, Chicago has completed the final step in its courting process with one emerging candidate.

“Bears completed an interview with head coach candidate Mike Vrabel,” reported ESPN’s Mike Vrabel.

Bears completed an interview with head coach candidate Mike Vrabel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Mike Vrabel isn’t really know as an offensive coach either. The Lions OC is probably the best candidate out there. Just not sure if he wants to coach Caleb more than Drake Maye in New England,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’s going to the patriots I don’t think there’s much of a debate there,” another person wrote.

“Elite hiring, if they take him. Caleb can finally be comfortable in his game manager role,” one fan added.

“Hey Vrabel? Did you tell Ryan Poles how this organization should run in order to the successful? I hope you did,” another fan added.

It would be a home run hire for Chicago if they can agree to terms with Vrabel.