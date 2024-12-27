Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams summed up the team’s 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in one word. Frustrated.

Frustrated was the key word in Soldier Field on Thursday night, largely for both teams. It was a frustrating day to be an offense player for both the Seahawks and Bears.

This was especially the case for Caleb Williams, who threw for just 122 passing yards and was sacked seven times in a game where the Bears offense was able to put up just three points.

Williams had plenty of fault in the loss. Not only did he throw an interception late in the game to seal the win for the Seahawks. But many of the sacks he took were self-inflicted due to holding the ball for way too long.

After the game, Williams was extremely dejected when he spoke with reporters, telling them he was frustrated in the game. And will likely be frustrated until he is able to watch the game over on film on Friday.

“I was frustrated,” said Williams. “Still frustrated. I’m gonna probably be frustrated until tomorrow when I get a chance to watch it and things like that. I didn’t play well enough. I didn’t help put the team in a good enough position to win. So it is what it is.”

Bears fans were quite frustrated as well watching the team on Thursday night. So much so that a massive “Sell the team” chant broke out after the game was officially over.

This is on top of the pretty constant booing throughout the game.

It’s important to remember that this is just Williams’ rookie season. So there is still plenty of time to figure things out as he grows as a player.

However, Williams very clearly has some glaring issues that Bears fans have been quite… Well, frustrated about… So Williams is far from the only one in or around the Bears fanbase that is frustrated.