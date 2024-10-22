Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are such a disaster they’re ruining things for other teams.

After Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns turned to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Then Thompson-Robinson went down and Cleveland had to turn to emergency quarterback Jameis Winston.

With the quarterback room so thin, Cleveland has resorted to taking from other teams.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns have signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off of the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Fans reacted to the poaching online.

“That’s a good pickup, both Zappe and Winston are leagues better than Watson. Not that it takes much,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Pray for Bailey, he is going from the best org to one of the worst, he will need our support in this time of hardship,” one fan added.

“Bailey Zappe is a good addition to browns,” one fan added.

“I wish the best for zappe and mac. They were patriots when it wasn’t cool. It still isn’t cool. Gm wolf dropped the ball a la bill by not attending to their glaring weakness. O line. Their #1 pick in 2025 draft pick should either be traded for a top LT and WR or used on an LT,” a New England Patriots fan added.

“Zappe actually looked good when he stepped in. With Stefanski I bet he turns out solid,” one fan added.

“As a Browns fan, welcome to Cleveland. I’m sorry, in advance. I’m sure you deserve better,” one fan said.

It’s a tough break for Zappe, who probably never imagined he’d have to spend significant time in Cleveland, Ohio.

[Tom Pelissero]