The Cincinnati Bengals are 4-8 despite entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations. However, the blame can’t be placed on the shoulders of quarterback Joe Burrow, who is having arguably the best season of his career.

Burrow has been so outstanding, that one NFL insider is going to extra lengths when it comes to categorizing his greatness.

“Joe Burrow won Offensive Player of the Month after completing 89 of 145 pass attempts (61.4%) for 1,035 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception. Cincinnati was 1-3 during that stretch. I feel fairly certain that Burrow would be the MVP favorite if Cincy had a winning record right now. Such a waste of a year” wrote NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Fans reacted to Meirov’s take on social media.

“Agreed bud. Drew Brees had a season like this where he would have been an MVP candidate but the saints won 7 or 8 games,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Amazing how much winning really matters, despite quarterback performance. His numbers are better than most NFL quarterbacks over that time frame, and no one cares because they are losing,” added another fan.

“he should. Best quarterback of the season and it’s not close. I hope Barkley wins the Mvp: he deserves it,” another fan added.

“Burrow is awesome. But if their record was better, that would have meant their defense played better. And if they played better, he wouldn’t have these stats lol it’s not so black and white,” another fan reasoned.

“It’s amazing how Herbert never got this kind of talk when his defense was destroying their record,” another fan said.

It’ll be interesting to see if Burrow ends up getting MVP votes or even wins the award.