The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a lot of noise outside and inside the building.

After leading the team to a 4-2 record, all signs are pointing to Justin Fields being replaced by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for Pittsburgh’s Sunday night game against the New York Jets. Field was asked about the developing situation on Thursday, and was remarkably candid in his response.

“I mean, I don’t think I’ve played good enough if I am being real with you,’ Fields said, via Steelers insider Mark Kaboly. “If I am being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don’t think there would be any sort of who should be playing and who should not.

“At the end of the day, we got a few wins and of course, I am glad about that but there are areas that I can get better at and I am going to continue to work on those and continue to get better.”

It was a shockingly mature admission from such a young player, especially considering how successful Fields has been this year. Through six games leading the team, Fields has accounted for 10 touchdowns and only thrown one interception.

The Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, thinks perhaps Fields should give himself some more credit.

“You look at everything,” Smith said, via ESPN. “I mean you try to look at it from every vantage point, but that’s why you have to have conversations.

No decision is ever easy. . . . When you become callous to it or numb, you probably should get out of this thing, but I think confidence should be high. He’s 4-2, he’s been pretty productive and so whatever Mike tells us to do, like I said, I’ve got it ready either way and just working and that’s my job.”

It’s certainly a unique situation. Teams don’t typically make quarterback switches when the starter has them first in the division. However, head coach Mike Tomlin has been facing increasing pressure to find success in the playoffs after a long drought of playoff wins.

It’ll be interesting to see who starts under center on Sunday night.

