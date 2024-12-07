Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is arguably the biggest name in college football this season. Fans all over the nation have voiced their frustration with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s decision to have Manning serve as the backup behind Quinn Ewers.

In his limited action this season, Manning has made it abundantly clear that he is an NFL-caliber talent.

Manning comes from an elite pedigree, as he is the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. One football fan ran into his grandfather, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and asked Archie where he’d like to see his grandson play his football on Sundays.

In a video that’s making the rounds on social media, Archie told the fan that he’d like to see his grandson play for the Dallas Cowboys.

ARCHIE MANNING WANTS ARCH TO PLAY FOR THE DALLAS COWBOYS 👀 COULD YOU IMAGINE!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yhlDAKpW3F — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) December 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Draft him next year! Learn 2 years under Top 10 QB Dak Prescott,” laid out one fan on Twitter.

“Sign him to a personal service contract and let him Cook for the Cowboys!” added one fan who doesn’t think Arch will make it as an NFL quarterback.

“I’ve been saying Jerry Jones has a final chess live to make before he goes out. To tank for Arch and make the whole Manning family have to be Cowboys fans,” added another fan.

“Arch Manning qb for the Dallas Cowboys? That just sounds and feels right,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Manning actually ends up being drafted by the Cowboys.