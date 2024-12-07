Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning is the most controversial name in college football these days.

Many fans believe there’s an argument that Manning is one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. Unfortunately for those fans, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has elected to have Manning serve as the backup to senior quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Manning has electrified in the limited time he’s been allotted to show off his game, making it clear that he’ll be going pro eventually.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as he hails from a legendary pedigree. Manning’s uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, were legendary NFL quarterbacks and are still around the game, working for ESPN.

Manning’s grandfather, Archie, was a professional quarterback as well. A fan recently ran into Archie and asked the old-timer where he’d like to see his grandson play whenever he does finally arrive in the NFL.

“I hope he’ll play three years in Texas,” Archie said in a video that’s making the rounds on social media.

“It’s funny, nobody’s ever asked me that. Right off the bat, if somebody asked me, I’d say Cowboys.”

ARCHIE MANNING WANTS ARCH TO PLAY FOR THE DALLAS COWBOYS 👀 COULD YOU IMAGINE!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yhlDAKpW3F — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) December 6, 2024

It would be a match made in heaven if Manning did end up playing professionally in the same state where he made his name in college.