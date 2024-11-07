Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft following the next college football season. But before he decides to head to the NFL, it sounds like some professional scouts have a bit of a warning for the young star quarterback.

Over the past few years, the NFL has not exactly been friendly to young quarterbacks as teams have expected immediate success out of their drafted quarterback rather than developing them over time.

That has led NFL scouts to send a pretty strong warning to young quarterback prospects like Arch Manning.

As NFL Draft expert and insider Matt Miller reports, there are now scouts and agents warning quarterbacks against entering the NFL Draft until they’ve had two or more years of experience as a starter.

“Scouts and agents are telling college QBs to not leave school until they’ve started 2+ years. The NFL doesn’t truly develop QBs anymore outside of rare exceptions,” Miller said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this is pertinent to Manning because next season will be his first full season as a starting quarterback after sitting the first two seasons behind Quinn Ewers at Texas.

Needless to say, this is a pretty clear warning to Manning, and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Arch Manning shouldn’t take an NFL snap until 2027,” one fan wrote on X.

“Get ready to see smaller QB classes. With this and the NIL, the likelihood of top guys declaring is going to drop. Which in turn is going to create a QB arms race,” another fan added.

“QBs never started 1 year and then went pro before recently. And the few times it happened it didn’t go well,” another fan added.

“It’s not the NFL team’s job to develop players. It’s to win,” another fan wrote.

“I agree. It’s why the Mannings have said Arch is staying in school through his senior year,” another fan added.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not Manning decides to enter the NFL Draft after next season or wait even further.

