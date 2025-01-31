Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs benefitted from a number of controversial calls during their AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, head coach Andy Reid is not willing to talk about that.

During Kansas City’s win over the Bills this weekend, the Chiefs seemed to benefit greatly from some calls that were quite controversial, to say the least.

For example, in the fourth quarter, the referees ruled Buffalo short of the line to gain on back-to-back plays where it appeared the team got the first down.

Bills should have been awarded a first down twice in loss to Chiefs, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/XvbFBZmQPJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 28, 2025

But those are not the only calls that have gone the Chiefs’ way throughout the playoffs. In the divisional round win over the Houston Texans, the Chiefs were awarded two controversial penalties that extended their drives and led to touchdowns.

These sorts of calls have led to a lot of conversation from fans and media about how the Chiefs always seem to benefit from the officiating in the playoffs. However, head coach Andy Reid would rather not talk about that.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Reid was asked directly about his thoughts on the officiating and whether or not the Chiefs have benefitted. Reid, however, had no interest in answering that question.

“Yeah, right,” Reid said. “I try not to pay attention to any of that stuff.”

The Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX as they go for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

We’ll have to see who comes out on top in that game and if there will be a controversial call like there was the previous two games.