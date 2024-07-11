Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Detroit Lions superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed the team’s Week Five showdown with the Carolina Panthers, but it turns out that came after he already played through a gruesome injury.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the players featured on Netflix’s Receiver documentary series. And during the show, he detailed a pretty horrible injury that he sustained during the season.

St. Brown was already playing on an injured toe, and then he suffered what he thought was a hip pointer injury.

“I’ve had a hip pointer before, so I thought it was a hip pointer,” St. Brown said according to Pro Football Talk. “Maybe it’s just a little bruise. And I’m like, ‘Dang, my toe’s still hurting at this point. Now I have this oblique injury.’”

St. Brown said that the pain was an eight or nine on a 1-10 scale of pain, but that did not keep him out of the game.

“It’s too late for me not to play. The game plan’s in,” St. Brown said. “Painkillers is something that I really don’t like to take unless it’s the Packers.”

St. Brown even caught a touchdown in the game. But after an MRI following the game, doctors told him “You tore your oblique completely off the bone.”

Shockingly enough, this injury only sidelined him for one week before he returned to action once again.

Clearly, he’s used to playing through pain.

[Pro Football Talk]