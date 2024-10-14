Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated, but their offense has yet to reach its usual lofty heights.

With top wide receiver Rashee Rice set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and tight end Travis Kelce struggling to produce at his usual otherworldly clip, many are wondering how Kansas City is going to adapt in order to chase its third consecutive Super Bowl.

Now it looks like we have an idea of what the Chiefs have up their sleeve.

One prominent NFL Twitter account, NFL Rumors, revealed that the Chiefs, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, are in the mix to trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. Fans reacted to the news online.

“Chiefs understandable but Eagles…. how much help does Hurts need,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I saw this man drop so many passes yesterday during the eagles browns game … no thank you,” someone else tweeted.

“Idk why we need another WR when we can’t get any pressure off the edge and we have an undersized MLB that can’t get off a block,” an Eagles fan added.

“Howie Roseman works the phone at the NFL trade deadline like a lonely guy works Tinder when he’s drunk,” someone said about the Eagles’ general manager.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Browns decide to move on from Cooper and where he ends up if so. It won’t be surprising if Cleveland does ship Cooper out, the Browns currently sport the worst record in the NFL and will likely look to get as much draft capital as possible to retool.

[NFL Rumors]