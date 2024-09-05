Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper was reportedly involved in a number of trade talks this offseason that never materialized. But as he prepares for the season with the Browns despite those trade talks, it doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned about the situation.

“At the end of the day, it’s neither here nor there. So, I’m just focused on playing my best football,” Cooper said of the trade talks according to Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald.

Cooper made it clear that he understands the business aspects of the league and he doesn’t take anything like that personally.

“At the end of the day, you might be traded away from one team — it’s all about how you perceive things,” Cooper said. “Life is all about perception because in regards to trades, you’re traded away from one team but you’re being accepted into another team. So I just look at it as, that’s how the business is arranged. There was a time when there was no free agency. Although I’ve never been a free agent, but I’m just saying that to make a point where players weren’t getting traded as much. It’s just a part of the business now.”

With the trade talks fizzling, Cooper is set to begin the season with the Browns as they take on the Dallas Cowboys to open their season this weekend.

