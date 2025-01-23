Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Buffalo Bills helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Winning isn’t just everything. It’s the only thing. Buffalo Bills star Amari Cooper knows that mantra well.

Cooper starred at the University of Alabama in college, where he won a National Championship in 2012. He’s succeeded at the NFL level, but hasn’t wont he big one yet. Still, Cooper is a winner. And ahead of the Bills’ AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, he got straight to the point on how he feels.

Lately, Cooper hasn’t necessarily gotten involved in the offense. Bills superstar and MVP candidate Josh Allen has only targeted his top receiver nine times in the last four games, including only once in their Divisional Round win over Baltimore. But if you think Cooper cares about that? You’d be wrong.

“I’m very satisfied,” Cooper admitted on his mindset via Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. “I’ve never been this far in the playoffs. Obviously, every receiver wants to have 10, 20 catches a game, but that’s not always how the cookie crumbles. And it’s not always the most beneficial thing, force-feeding one guy the ball for the sake of that. Winning is obviously way more important.”

Cooper said there were “many” ways to win and the team has proven that. They’ve pieced together victory after victory after meeting challenge after challenge.

The Bills have one mighty challenge ahead of them this Sunday. Buffalo will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. This is just the latest in a rivalry that’s developed over the last five seasons. The two teams have had several classics in the regular season and in the playoffs, and we could be in store for another this weekend.

Buffalo is after that elusive Super Bowl after their unsuccessful four tries in the 1990s. Kansas City, meanwhile, is in a pursuit of greatness. The Chiefs seek to become the NFL’s first team to ever three-peat, and would become the first North American sports team to win three championships in a row since the New York Yankees (1998-2000).

We’ll see if Cooper and the Bills can get it done.