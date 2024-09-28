Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Riddell speedflex Cleveland Browns helmets on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns can’t manage to get things right, on or off the field.

If it weren’t bad enough that the Browns are off to a poor 1-2 start on the season, now they’re playing are lashing out at the media. Wide receiver Amari Cooper had a press conference on Thursday and was asked about a failed fourth down conversion from the Browns’ recent loss to the New York Giants.

“It’s football, at the end of the day,” Cooper said, according to Awful Announcing. “Some plays you’re going to make, some plays you aren’t going to make. I assume that’s what they’re getting at. It’s just like anybody else who has a job. Some of y’all don’t ask the best questions. But hey, you don’t hear me criticizing. But it’s just the nature of the business. Obviously, we get scrutinized more than you guys do. I think maybe y’all should start asking questions in front of the camera so they can see y’all’s faces.”

It’s strange that Cooper would take his frustration out on the media when it’s the players who have been a disaster to start the season. Fans took to social media to voice their frustrations with Cooper’s comments.

“Loser organization from the top down,” one angry fan said on Twitter.

“Wow, took only 3 weeks for these guys to be feeling the pressure. Must be bad in there,” another wrote.

“These players are all miserable. Bad vibes in that locker room. Dealing with the media should be the easiest part of their lives,” someone added.

“Screams that he don’t wanna be held accountable. ‘don’t hear me criticizing’ after he just criticizes…lmao. too many guys on this team want the money and then a free pass…and honestly too many fans don’t see it,” another fan said.

It’s clear that something needs to change in Cleveland, and the fans aren’t going anywhere.

This means that the Browns may soon look different from a staff and personnel standpoint.

