Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are floundering, and it has led to reports that one of their star players wants out.

Rumors have been circulating that Alvin Kamara wants a home elsewhere, and the Saints running back has taken to social media to address things himself.

Kamara had a one-word response on Twitter to a report that he’d officially requested a trade: “incorrect.”

He didn’t stop there either. Kamara issued another tweet where he lets the world know where to go if they needed any news about his career.

“If it’s any news I’ll report that [expletive] from my couch asum.. or I’ll call my brutha (Saint wide receiver Mike Thomas) and have him break the news (…) other than that we vibed out,” Kamara tweeted.

Fans reacted to the statement online.

“I don’t think anyone would be mad if you leave. You deserve it,” one fan said on Twitter.

“We will start a Go Fund Me to pay you. You literally the last piece of hope the city have in this organization,” a fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“You are a consummate professional and a credit to this (currently) disastrous franchise,” a fan added.

“Rest up king, can’t wait to see u back on the field!” one fan added.

“You know you deserve better! You did the most for us fam!” a fan added.

It seems Kamara wants to remain in New Orleans, but the Saints may feel like they owe it to him to send him to a contender.

[Alvin Kamara]