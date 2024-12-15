Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard during the Jets OTA. Syndication: The Record

You might want to listen to Allen Lazard when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ retirement talks.

Lazard told ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Saturday that he believes Rodgers is “just doing it for the headlines and the clicks and the attention” when he talks about walking away from the game.

The two go way back. Even more than that, Lazard isn’t afraid to tell it like it is to Rodgers.

In 2023 before Rodgers was on the New York Jets, the organization signed Lazard as a free-agent wide receiver. It should have been an indication that the Jets would eventually land the quarterback, but nevertheless, it worked out.

The two trained together in California and played together during their time at Green Bay.

Lazard made sure the one person he was close to after the 2019 season was his quarterback. Smart move.

“The first day of the offseason back in 2019 when we got a new staff, Coach [Matt] LaFleur made everyone get up and switch their seats,” Lazard said in 2023. “[Rodgers] was sitting by himself. Me being me, I was like, ‘If I should be close to anyone, it’s probably this guy.’ That started our relationship.”

That doesn’t mean Rodgers tells him everything.