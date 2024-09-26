Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos season got off to a slow start, but they look to be turning things around. Though now it sounds like they are dealing with a pretty devastating injury

Led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos pulled off a shocking road upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, Denver didn’t leave Tampa unscathed. League insider Ian Rapoport revealed that linebacker Alex Singleton tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

It’s a brutal loss for the Broncos, who are 1-2 now and looking to get back into contention for the AFC West. Fans took to social media to react to the terrible news.

“This is a BIG loss for Denver Singleton is a tackling machine who has led the team in tackles by a wide margin the past 2 seasons He was also leading the team this year,” one disheartened fan said on Twitter.

“Every week this season the best defensive players have been getting major injuries, Singleton and Okuolun this week, Winfield Jr and Bernard previous weeks,” one keen fan noticed.

“NFL is clearly doing everything they can to make sure the Chiefs win,” someone else said.

“I know a lot of Denver fans are happy with this but now we’ll see how much of a key player he really is,” a fan said about others who weren’t appreciating Singleton’s impact.

It’ll be interesting to see how head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos can recover from this as the coach looks to make the playoffs for the first time as the coach of the Broncos.

