Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing their best to hold off the Buffalo Bills for the number one seed in the AFC. Despite not getting quite the production that the team has been used to from star tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs still currently hold the NFL’s best record.

While it would appear that he is on the tail end of his playing career, Kelce’s media career is thriving. However he recently ran into an issue after his podcast, “New Heights,” posted an inappropriate picture of him.

The picture was posted to Twitter following the Chiefs win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, with the caption: “Job not done… but W.” Unfortunately, the picture featured a bit too much of Kelce’s private area.

After realizing the mistake, the account was quick to delete the photo, but not before fans noticed.

“New heights deleted that post, gone but never forgotten,” one fan wrote.

“New Heights deleted a tweet that had a picture of Travis that showed off his ‘package’ lol,” one person added.

Another concern for Kelce is his stat line in the game. Although the Chiefs won, he only totaled five catches for a total of 30 yards.

Kansas City will need more from its star if it wants to win another Super Bowl.