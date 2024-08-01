Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month Aaron Rodgers sparked a pretty significant trade rumor when he suggested that he wanted to play with Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams again. As it turns out, it was a bit of an accident on Rodgers’ part.

During the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers raised some eyebrows around the league when he told a reporter that he “can’t wait” to play with former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams again.

“I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him . . . again,” Rodgers said.

These comments from Rodgers coupled with Adams routinely expressing at least slight discontent in Las Vegas led to a lot of rumors and speculation. But according to Rodgers, there wasn’t really any truth to it – at least in the way that everyone thought.

“Well, I do love Davante, for sure,” Rodgers said according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That particular [reporter] was a tad bit irritating. Those are things where it’s like somebody is asking the same question over and over and over, and I just give him something and get rid of them.”

As for the comments about playing with Adams “again,” Rodgers had a pretty cheeky explanation.

“Yeah, but I think I was talking about golf,” he said.

[ESPN]