After the New York Jets made the shocking decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, many speculated that Aaron Rodgers had played a role in the move.

But while the four-time NFL MVP adamantly denied that he pushed for Saleh to be fired, he did take some responsibility for it happening, noting that it likely wouldn’t have occurred had he played better this season.

“We need as players to take accountability for what’s happened,” Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “I think that’s the thing that hits you too in the moment is, ‘if I played better on Sunday, this doesn’t happen.’ And as someone who takes a lot of pride in their performance, that was the main sentiment for me yesterday. Obviously, my heart going out to Robert because of how I respect him and care about him. And just the disappointment of poor play that could have avoided a situation like we had.”

Saleh’s firing came just two days after the Jets fell to 2-3 on the season following a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Rodgers’ lackluster performance played a major role in New York’s second consecutive defeat, as he completed 29 of his 54 pass attempts for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Despite the defeat, the Jets remain just one game back in the AFC East standings heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. And Rodgers said that’s where his team’s focus is now as it prepares to enter the post-Saleh era.

“A lot of stuff is right in front of us, starting with this week with a division opponent, a chance to get to 3-3 and be tied for the division lead,” he told McAfee. “We have 12 games left, it’s a long season.”

