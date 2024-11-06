Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers dipped his toe into the political arena this year as he was named as a potential running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 election. But some betting odds suggest Rodgers could make a run at the presidency himself next presidential election.

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election this week, becoming the next president of the United States. But his victory quickly ignited speculation about who might emerge to run for president in the next election in 2028, and one election forecaster predicts that Aaron Rodgers could throw his hat into the ring.

On Wednesday morning, Bookies.com veteran oddsmaker Adam Thompson put together a list of potential candidates for the 2028 presidential election, offering odds for each person.

Rodgers made the list with the 13th-best odds of winning the office as Thompson gave him +3,000 odds and an implied probability of 3.2 percent.

It’s worth noting that Rodgers has definitely expressed interest in a political career after he retires from football.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this year, Rodgers said that he would “love to be a part of bringing [America] back to what she used to be.”

He also revealed that he seriously considered leaving the Jets to become Kennedy’s running mate this year.

“I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it,” Rodgers said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

In four years, Rodgers will be 44 years old and almost certainly retired from playing football.

It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility that he could run for president, and the betting odds certainly suggest it.

[Bookies.com]