Syndication: The Record

Unless you’re a pessimist, the vibes around the New York Jets are nowhere where what they were expected to be after the team acquired star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’s first season in New York was ended after he ruptured his Achilles on the Jets’ first possession of the season. After a long rehab process, Rodgers has been able to return his season, but it’s almost as if he’d have been better off staying in rehab.

The Jets are 2-6 on the season and even traded for Rodgers’ friend, wide receiver Davante Adams in hopes that it’d help turn things around. Unfortunately, that’s not been the case, as the Jets have lost both games since Adams’s debut in the green and white.

The fact of the matter is that Rodgers himself has not been good enough. Rodgers has looked so bad in fact, that his colleagues in the NFL are speaking openly about how diminished he appears.

“I think he’s struggling right now, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback like that, hate to see him go out that way,” New England Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said after the Patriots defeated the Jets in a clip shared to Twitter.

“But, yeah, he definitely don’t look the same.

“You just don’t know if he could move back there. [Expletive], I can run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all. So it was good for us. We know we can get after him and attack him in the passing game too. So, you know, glad to come out here with the win.”

https://x.com/BoyGreen25/status/1850714953155739861

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Rodgers is known for being feisty in the media, but he’s so dejected with how his time in New York has gone he’s not even fighting back these days.

“He’s probably right, yeah. I was hurting, but I feel better today,” was all Rodgers had to say in response, per FOX Sports.

It’s been a brutal way for a surefire hall of famer to end his career, but Father Time is undefeated.

[FOX]