The 2024 NFL season has not exactly gone well for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. As a result, he let his frustration boil over a little bit during last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, and it cost him.

During last week’s game against the Bills, Aaron Rodgers threw an interception during the third quarter on a deep pass across the middle of the field.

Following the interception, Rodgers followed the play out of bounds and pushed the Bills defender after he ran out of bounds, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness.

But the penalty was not the only punishment Rodgers received.

On Saturday, the NFL officially dropped the hammer on Rodgers as they gave him a $11,255 fine for the late hit.

This marks the first time that Rodgers has been fined for his actions during a game.

The play itself was a microcosm of how disappointing this season has been for Rodgers and the Jets. When Rodgers first signed with the team ahead of the 2023 season, the Jets had postseason and Super Bowl expectations.

After a season-ending injury last year and just a four-win season this year, Rodgers’ time with the Jets has been nothing short of a disaster.

The Jets will end their season with a showdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Based on the way things have gone with Rodgers throughout his time in New York, there is a real chance this could be his final game with the Jets.

We’ll have to see whether or not Rodgers can bounce back from the disappointing experience and avoid more fines and penalties.

