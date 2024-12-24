Syndication: The Record

The New York Jets are not having the season they expected under surefire hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In a season where they were expected to challenge the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East, Rodgers and the Jets are 4-11 and have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Still, to Rodgers’ credit, he hasn’t given up on his teammates.

According to one prominent league insider, Rodgers has recently revealed that he’s dealing with a brutal injury, but it isn’t stopping him from competing with his brothers.

“Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s dealing with an MCL injury but he’s going to play through it on Sunday vs. the Bills. There’s no way that I’m not playing,'” reported Ari Meirov.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“He wants to get that 500th touchdown lol. No way he’s missing,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The last true warrior in the NFL,” added another fan.

“Every year this [expletive] guy leaks to the media for weeks on end, late in the season, all his ailments he’s playing through as if he alone is soldering through pain in the NFL late lol,” one fan added.

“He’s played well as the season has gone on (arguably top 10) while playing through so many injuries. A team will get a bargain for a top 10 QB next season,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers plays next year and for whom if so.