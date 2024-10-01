Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed essentially the entire 2023 NFL season last year after suffering an Achilles injury on his first drive of the season. Four games into the season, it sounds like he is once again battling an injury – though this one is significantly less severe.

Aaron Rodgers said that he was “banged up” after the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, but he elaborated on his injury a little bit more on Tuesday.

During his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers revealed that his knee is “a little swollen” after the loss. However, he also downplayed the severity of the injury a bit.

“I’m feeling a little banged up,” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk.

“Took some shots, knee’s a little swollen, but you know just kind of wear-and-tear after Week Four.”

While it’s pretty obvious that Rodgers intends to play through the injury, it will certainly be interesting to see how the injury impacts Rodgers’ play this week.

The Jets are traveling to London this weekend to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

We’ll have to see whether or not the injury impacts Rodgers’ mobility or his ability to throw the ball.

[Pro Football Talk]