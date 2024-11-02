Syndication: The Record

Aging New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always thought he’s one of the smartest in the room.

In his advanced age, it seems that nothing has changed. Rodgers recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” after the Jets scraped by the Houston Texans on Thursday night and discussed the upcoming presidential election. Rodgers revealed on the show that he’s registered to vote in New Jersey, and discussed political topics such as FEMA and aid to Ukraine.

Rodgers took a jab at celebrities and who they’re endorsing, and it appears he doesn’t trust their true intentions.

“My favorite is when the celebrity is bought and paid for by China.”

Rodgers didn’t hold back on the Ukraine situation either.

“I don’t have a problem with Ukraine, at all, I just think there are a lot of problems in the United States that $180 billion could maybe help instead of fighting a proxy war,” he said.

“You know, like natural disasters, and there’s FEMA is confiscating bottles of water and food supplies from people trying to help, like maybe let’s help those people out, and obviously FEMA doesn’t have the best record when you go back to 2005 and Katrina, but I think there’s a lot of problems in the states, and there’s people hurting could use more than $600, $700.”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with him, it’s undeniably true that Rodgers is never afraid to speak his mind.

[The Pat McAfee Show]