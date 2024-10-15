Photo Credit: ESPN

The New York Jets failed to get back on track in their Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills. And after the game, Aaron Rodgers addressed what was on everyone’s mind after the game, the highly questionable officiating in the game.

In total, both teams were called for 204 yards total yards of penalties in the game. And when you look at a number of the calls made, it was clear that the referees had a very difficult time getting much right in this game.

Rodgers was actually the beneficiary of one of the more egregious calls of the season thus far, taking a pretty normal-looking sack in the third quarter of the game by Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa, who would be called for roughing the passer on the play.

Vegas must have made a call because this is the biggest joke of a roughing the passer I’ve seen nfl!! Extends a drive for the Jets pic.twitter.com/ackgGAASGH — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) October 15, 2024

It was equally as bad on the other side. On a key moment in the game in the middle of the fourth quarter, Jets defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw would be called for roughing the passer on a play where Josh Allen very clearly flopped a bit to get the call.

Roughing the passer called on the Jets. Looks like Josh did some good acting. #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/cXSZARFmEw — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 15, 2024

The Jets would go on to lose the game 23-20. And while the penalties certainly weren’t the biggest reason for their loss, it was a talking point from Rodgers in his postgame press conference.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” said Rodgers of the penalties in the game. You know, some of them seemed really bad. Including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer. May as well play sarcastiball if we’re going to call those things. And I thought the one on Kinlaw wasn’t roughing the passer either. I thought we had chances. We had a walk-in touchdown with Braelon (Allen) and we had a phantom holding. Thought we had our chances.”

– Saying a penalty was called off on a “phantom holding call.” pic.twitter.com/UYfER3LQ0k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2024

It’s hard for Rodgers, or really any player involved in this game, not to feel this way considering the sheer amount of game-changing penalties called in this game.

Regardless, Rodgers and the Jets are now 2-4 on the year, which should be incredibly worrying for Jets fans hoping for a sign of life from this team.

[Awful Announcing on X]