The New England Patriots are looking for their next head coach after firing Jerod Mayo after just one year at the helm. The Patriots are widely viewed as one of the most enticing spots for prospective coaches to land due to their possession of rights to the fourth pick in the upcoming NFL draft, young quarterback Drake Maye, and large amounts of cap space free for spending.

As great as that might sound, one candidate wants nothing to do with New England.

“Aaron Glenn will interview with every team that is currently looking for a head coach, except one. Glenn has declined a request to interview with the Patriots,” reported Pro Football Talk on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Question is it because he knows Johnson wants it and doesn’t want to compete with him, or because the Krafts made a sham of the Rooney Rule and think the Krafts are only asking him to interview for the optics?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Jerod Mayo was one of their own and they fired him after 1 year with a rookie QB & no good skill players. Good on Glenn saying he’s not gonna play your game,” one fan added.

“He’s taking the Jets job. Played there, was a scout for them, already has ties so it’s a natural fit,” someone else added.

“He’d be wasting his time anyway … hopefully he goes to the jets …. Watched him lose to the past for years while he played …. Wouldn’t be different if he coached … jets do jets things,” one person added.

It’s interesting that Glenn is so open about his refusal to even entertain New England.