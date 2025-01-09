February 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers football helmet is displayed on Super Bowl LVIII signage on The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to get things back on track this season. It was an especially trying season in the Bay, as injuries derailed any hope the Niners had of repeating as NFC champions and getting back to the Super Bowl to avenge last season’s defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Part of getting things turned around for San Franciso has included shaking up its coaching staff. Earlier this week the 49ers fired their special teams coordinator and demoted thier offensive coordinator.

Now, the Niners are ready to fill at least one of those vacancies, according to one prominent league insider.

“49ers plan to promote Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator. Kyle Shanahan will continue to be the play caller but Kubiak will add the title of OC, per Shanahan,” reported ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Fans reacted to the hire on social media.

“So how is Klay promoted to OC but Kyle will still calls plays? Thats like my boss always looking over my shoulder. How do you get comfortable with calling plays if you have to always second guess yourself and have to think about Kyle?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I like this. It frees Kyle up a little bit. They did the same thing a few years back with Mike McDaniels,” another fan added.

“There’s another Kubiak?!! Surely we can find another Shanahan or LaFleur to coach offense in this league!” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if these moves pay off for San Francisco.