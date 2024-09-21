Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t quite had the start to the 2024-25 NFL season that fans likely would have hoped for after an upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. And now, it appears like they will be without numerous star players for their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday, the team released their injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup, which lists star wide receiver Deebo Samuel as out for the game and star tight end George Kittle as doubtful. On top of that, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and cornerback Charvarious Ward are both questionable to play.

The injury report is actually even worse than that, as it doesn’t even include the injury to perhaps their biggest threat on offense, star running back Christian McCaffrey, who hasn’t yet played this year and was placed on injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 2 loss.

This means that unless something drastic changes with Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy will be without his three biggest offensive weapons, with only Brandon Ayuk remaining as their proven commodity on offense.

If you are a 49ers fan, this injury report should be incredibly terrifying. However, sportsbooks largely aren’t all that scared, as the 49ers are still coming into the game as 6.5-point favorites.

[San Francisco 49ers on X]