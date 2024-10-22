prison gates Demolition of the Passaic County Jail began, Monday, October 14, 2024, and is expected to take four months to complete. The prison, which was built in the 1950Õs, is an estimated 250,000 square feet.
NBA Basketball is growing at an enormous rate in the United States and globally, and as such the NBA 2K video game series is one of the top performers every year.

Apparently, it’s doing so well that literally everyone gets access to it. A photo was shared to Twitter that showed two inmates in prison playing against each other in the NBA basketball simulator on a Playstation 5 video game console.

Fans reacted to the shocking picture.

“Atp i’m just boutta go live in prison. no bills? free loving and food? plus free electricity?” one fan said on Twitter.

“Why am i even working for then, i can just commit a crime and I get a flat screen and a PS5,” a fan added.

“Pause the game I gotta go to court,” one fan added.

“There’s people that is free who still got a ps4,” one fan added.

Sports are known for bringing people together, and although it’s surprising, it’s great people can enjoy the while they rehabilitate.

