NBA Basketball is growing at an enormous rate in the United States and globally, and as such the NBA 2K video game series is one of the top performers every year.

Apparently, it’s doing so well that literally everyone gets access to it. A photo was shared to Twitter that showed two inmates in prison playing against each other in the NBA basketball simulator on a Playstation 5 video game console.

Photo of inmates playing NBA 2K on a flat-screen tv in their jail cell is going viral 🎮 pic.twitter.com/6qVDOPpKfx — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 21, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking picture.

“Atp i’m just boutta go live in prison. no bills? free loving and food? plus free electricity?” one fan said on Twitter.

“Why am i even working for then, i can just commit a crime and I get a flat screen and a PS5,” a fan added.

“Pause the game I gotta go to court,” one fan added.

“There’s people that is free who still got a ps4,” one fan added.

Sports are known for bringing people together, and although it’s surprising, it’s great people can enjoy the while they rehabilitate.