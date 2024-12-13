Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers never fail to attract headlines, whether it’s because of first-year head coach JJ Reddick or superstar forward LeBron James. This year a lot of the chaos surrounding the Lakers has come from their decision to draft LeBron’s son, Bronny James, despite an unimpressive collegiate career.

Predictably, Bronny James has struggled at the professional level. He was demoted mid-season to the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ G-League affiliate. Bronny finally had a breakthrough game with South Bay on Thursday night, going for 30 points.

The official NBA account made a tweet highlighting Bronny’s achievement, and fans were not happy with the league showcasing him for no other apparent reason than his last name.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1867431709433901534

“The amount of attention he gets is disrespectful to players that are actually good,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Do you do this for every player who does this or just for players that have no chance to ever make a dent in the NBA?” one fan wanted to know.

“Sabonis dropped 30 and 20 in AN ACTUAL NBA GAME. WHERES your coverage, fraud,” one fan added.

“They should highlight more g league players if they’re gonna do this. Props to bronny for sure but he shouldn’t be the only one getting attention for his play in the g league,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for Bronny.