The entire sports world was blindsided late on Saturday night, after what may go down as the biggest trade in NBA history. Only one year removed from leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics, Luca Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah,” reported Shams Charania to break the news.

On Sunday, Doncic released his first statement since being traded, and it’s hard not to notice he didn’t have any words of praise for the Mavericks’ organization, coaches, or teammates.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship,” Doncic began.

“The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home. In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed.

“Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most. To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it.

“As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home. Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Fans reacted to the statement on social media.

“No mention specifically of the dallas mavericks organization… only the community orgs, “one fan wrote on Twitter.

“They’ll never get a player like him again i still can’t comprehend this man,” one fan added.

“Strictly thanking the fans and orgs he worked with… yeah that man is livid,” another fan added.

“He made sure to thank all of the fans/community in Dallas, and didn’t mention the organization at all. That speaks volumes,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Doncic ever forgives the Mavericks.