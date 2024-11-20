Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

For the better part of the last 15 years, LeBron James has maintained a strong presence on social media.

But it appears the four-time NBA MVP is ready for a break, revealing on Wednesday that he’s leaving social media for the time being.

The 39-year-old James’ announcement came shortly after he reposted a nearly month-old post from Kevin Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, regarding the state of sports media.

“With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes. We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same?” Kleiman wrote on Oct. 24. “It’s only click bait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ and Bron’s show was the future of what this can and should all be.”

James followed the post by writing, “And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care.”

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024

It’s unclear what prompted James to repost Kleiman’s old post or to decide to take a hiatus from social media. Now in his 22nd season in the NBA, the four-time NBA champion has helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 10-4 record through their first 14 games of the 2024-25 season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[LeBron James on X]