Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers just answered a big question regarding the future of the team this week when they hired J.J. Redick as their next head coach. And now, it seems like they’re about to get some other significant news regarding the status of NBA megastar LeBron James.

According to a report from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, LeBron James is expected to opt out of his current contract and become an unrestricted free agent, but he is still expected to ultimately sign another contract with the team.

“The coaching hire is the first step in an offseason during which the team is facing crucial roster decisions, particularly with James,” Woike wrote.

“James is expected to opt out of his current contract. Although the sense is he’ll re-sign with the Lakers, he will be an unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option.”

Obviously, James is late in his career, but he is still one of the most dominant players in the league and would be one of the most coveted free agents on the market if he does choose to explore free agency.

Additionally, James has the opportunity to possibly play with his son as Bronny James has entered the NBA Draft after one season in college with the USC Trojans. We’ll have to see where Bronny ends up, but it sounds like LeBron is expected to remain in Los Angeles.

[Los Angeles Times]