LeBron James is taking some time away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his press conference on Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick announced that NBA megastar LeBron James had left the team for “personal reasons.”

“LeBron is not with the team right now,” Redick said after practice according to ESPN.

“He’s out for personal reasons, excused absence,” Redick continued.

James did not play in Sunday’s win over the Portland Trailblazers due to soreness in his foot. It was the first game he missed all season. Now, he has left the team altogether for the time being.

Redick did not elaborate on why James was not with the team, simply saying that the four-time MVP is “taking some time.”

Needless to say, James’ sudden departure from the team led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Yeah it might be time to wrap this up he has already achieved greatness,” one fan wrote on X.

“Bro bout to come back with his 5th prime,” one person joked.

“Extremely odd,” someone else added.

“So rumors he might be traded come out in last 1-2 days. And now this today lol. Hmmm talk about timing haha…” another person added.

“Love for the game not in him anymore,” someone else said.

“Is a Retirement announcement incoming? Still enough time for a Farewell tour,” another person added.

We’ll have to see what happens, but this is certainly an interesting situation.

