Wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas, and it appears that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those forced to evacuate from his home.

Speaking at a recent press conference, LeBron James opened up about the situation as he revealed that some of his close friends have lost their homes due to the Pacific Palisades fire.

“There’s been a lot of emotions,” James said during the news conference, according to Fox News. “I have a couple of dear friends that have lost their homes in the Palisades. Obviously, my heart goes out to all of the families all across not only the (Pacific) Palisades, but all across LA County and all the surrounding areas because of the fire and things of that nature. It’s been a lot of emotions.”

James also revealed that his own home has been threatened by the wildfires.

James said that he and his family were forced to evacuate from their home and have not returned since last week, leaving him feeling “off” as he tries to focus on basketball.

“Personally, I’ve been off,” he added. “Personally, my family, we’ve been evacuated since Thursday night. So, I’ve been in a hotel since pretty much when we got back from Dallas. So, just figuring it out. But staying strong for one another. Obviously, that’s most important.”

Needless to say, this whole situation led to a lot of reactions.

“A family friend lost his home in this fire, my first time so close to something so devastating and sad. I don’t wish that on LeBron or anyone,” one person wrote in the comments on Fox News.

“I hope the James family are soon safely back in their home,” someone else wrote.

“I’m sure the billionaire will be just fine,” someone else quipped.

“I don’t in any way, shape or form suggest that I wish ANYTHING bad for LeBron let alone a fire potentially destroying his home,” another person wrote before criticizing James for his political views.

“So what – he has the money to go to some swanky hotel – he’s not hurting,” someone else said.

“What about all the poor people?” another person added.

The wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these devastating fires.