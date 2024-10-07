Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the former USC guard and his father, LeBron James, have now made history.

In Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, California, LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to share a court in NBA history. The feat comes as the 39-year-old James prepares to begin the 22nd season of his NBA career, while the 19-year-old James is set to begin his rookie season after declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft following his lone college season with the Trojans.

The feat comes in the second game of the Lakers’ preseason schedule following Friday night’s opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The older James sat out the contest while the younger James made his unofficial NBA debut, scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting while recording three blocks, one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes.

LeBron James. Bronny James. The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏 pic.twitter.com/93hC7k64gK — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2024

While the father-son duo has now officially shared the court in a preseason game, it will be interesting to see how often they do the same once the regular season begins. Many have already speculated that Bronny James could spend a significant portion of his rookie season in the NBA’s G League.

The Lakers will open the 2024-25 regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when they host the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

[NBA on X]