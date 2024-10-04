Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When the Los Angeles Lakers take the court for their preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, they’ll do so without LeBron James.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are holding the four-time NBA MVP out of Friday night’s exhibition, which will be played in Palm Desert, California. Per McMenamin, Lakers head coach JJ Redick had told reporters earlier this week that James and star big man Anthony Davis would each play at some point this weekend, with Los Angeles’ next preseason game coming against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Palm Springs.

Davis’ status for Friday’s preseason matchup remains unclear.

LeBron James will be held out of the Lakers’ first preseason game Friday vs MIN, sources told ESPN. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Thursday that LeBron and Anthony Davis would both play at some point this weekend. LAL plays again in Palm Springs on Sunday vs PHX — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 4, 2024

The decision to sits James for the Lakers’ preseason opener isn’t surprising, but it is notable as it marks Redick’s first game as the team’s new head coach. It also would have been the first opportunity for James to share an NBA court with his son, Bronny James, who the Lakers selected out of USC in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Despite having the ability to become a free agent this past offseason, the 39-year-old James opted to to sign a two-year, $104 million extension with the Lakers. The Akron, Ohio, native is preparing to enter his 22nd NBA regular season and his seventh consecutive season in Los Angeles.

[Dave McMenamin on X]