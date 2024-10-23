Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward LeBron James (23) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s season-opening game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves marked the first time that Bronny James took the floor in a regular season game. However, the limited time he did see didn’t exactly result in much success for him.

It was always going to be a special moment for Bronny to see the floor for the first time as an NBA player in the regular season. And it was exactly that with four minutes to go in the second quarter when Bronny checked in with his father, LeBron James.

Bronny James. The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/naadFLoPmh — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2024

However, the debut was not only short-lived but also not all that successful from an individual perspective for Bronny. Bronny ended up only playing for three minutes in the entire game, failing to record a single point after missing his two lone shot attempts, a three-point shot and a putback attempt.

Very few people ever get the opportunity to play in an NBA game. Especially considering Bronny ended up slipping all the way to the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While the Lakers did end up winning the game to get their season started on the right foot, many fans naturally weren’t all that impressed by Bronny’s performance.

“He’s clearly not an NBA prospect and wouldn’t be on a roster without his dad,” one fan wrote on X.

“Bronny James may not be ready for NBA minutes,” another wrote on X.

It’s the first game of his career. So chances are, he will get more chances to succeed and help the Lakers this season. But at the moment, he didn’t exactly stand out in the way some were hoping he would.

