The Lakers got off to an extremely strong start to the season, but after four of their last five games, it appears the time for fun and games has ended.

According to one NBA insider the team has had enough of LeBron James’ feel-good story with his son Bronny, whom he coerced the team into selecting in the second round of the NBA draft.

“The Lakers today assigned Bronny James to their NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, where he’s expected to debut vs. Salt Lake City on Saturday, sources said. James will be on Lakers roster vs. 76ers Friday, then rejoin South Bay,” reported insider Shams Charania on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“He’s not even a G-League player but okay!” one fan said on Twitter.

“He needs to be assigned to my local McDonalds,” one fan added.

“Hope for the best, but Bronny going down to the G-League might not be a good idea. On a nightly basis, those guys are going to go extra hard at him; knowing that he has a silver spoon and didn’t have to grind to make the NBA,” said one fan.

“I guess that experiment is over.,” one fan added.

“Maybe he can average 6 points a game there,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of production James can manage in the G-League as a part of the normal rotation, especially considering he didn’t exactly put up staggering numbers in college.