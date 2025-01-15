Mar 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) reacts during the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors dynasty in the NBA has the feel of a dying empire. The Warriors are under .500 on the season, and future hall-of-fame point guard Steph Curry has turned in some of the worst performances of his career this season.

Still, Curry and his running mate Draymond Green are as vocal as ever on the state of the league and its happenings. Green recently had some choice words for one of his frequent rivals in the association, and he did not hold back.

“I hope that brother got the help he needs because it was just, like, out of nowhere, like something’s wrong in life,” Green said of Jusuf Nurkic on his podcast. “He must be going through a really hard time in life to swing like that.

“Or maybe, possibly, he didn’t want to play against the team he was set to face the next day. That could be a thought. It was just surprising to see him swing like that, and then get pushed on the ground, cry, start whining about it, and grab his face.

“I was really shocked. You can’t swing and then get pushed on the ground, grab your face, and cry about it. Once you swing, you’re the one who set the tone for what it is. I was just a little surprised. But that brother needs some help, and I hope he gets it.”

Fans reacted to Green’s words on social media.

“I literally watched klay and draymond crash out last year against the wolves because they didn’t want to play them. No way draymond is talking about out of no where stuff that’s all you do bro,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“It’s astounding to me how many ppl in these comments don’t understand that Draymond is joking about this. He quoted Nurkic nearly word for word for what Nurkic said about Draymond after Draymond swung on him last year,” one fan added.

“This the same dude that made KD get traded. This the same dude that punched his own teammate during practice? This the same dude that kicked enough mans in the groin?” one fan wanted to know.

“Draymond is the funniest dude bro. Entertaining. Just not when hes holding the warriors back by not approving the lauri trade / punching teammates,” added one fan.

“Man, hopefully Draymond’s saying this from a place of understanding and after getting the help himself. Not too long ago he was in a very similar place. But it’s an emotionally charged and competitive game. These behaviors are bound to happen,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Green and Nurkic ever sit and talk things out.